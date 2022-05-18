Manchester United are keeping tabs on Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez, as Erik ten Hag looks to bolster his defence for next season.

Martinez has been working under Erik ten Hag at Ajax, so the Dutch manager is no stranger to his capabilities. Ten Hag could be looking to improve his defence when he takes over at Manchester United, and he’s reportedly eyeing one of his former defenders.

That’s according to the Daily Telegraph, who believe that the Argentine centre-back would cost in the region of €30m.

Is Martinez the right man for Manchester United?

If Ten Hag is planning on implementing a fast-paced, possession style, then Martinez could be the ideal signing. The 24-year-old has played in Ten Hag’s system at Ajax, so it shouldn’t take him too long to acclimatise.

Adapting to the Premier League could be a risk, but Ten Hag is unlikely to target players he doesn’t have faith in making the step up. Ten Hag is also reportedly looking at Jurrien Timber, and it’s clear to see he’s happy to trust his former players.

The defence at Manchester United has struggled this season, so targeting defensive players is likely to be high on his priority list.