Manchester United are showing an interest in Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic as they look to bolster their forward line.

Kalajdzic is a towering striker with an eye for goal, standing at six foot seven inches. The Austrian forward has scored 24 goals in 57 games for Stuttgart, but it looks like the German club could be forced to sell one of its prized assets.

Speaking to BILD (via The Sun), Stuttgart chief Sven Mislintat said: “It would be outstanding if we can keep Sasa as a player and guy in our team. However, in my estimation, this is not very likely.”

Stuttgart have to shift players on due to increasing financial difficulty, so now could be the right time for a club to come in and sign the 24-year-old.

According to Sky Germany, Manchester United are one of the clubs looking to take advantage of Stuttgart’s financial situation, and they see Kalajdzic as an ideal target to rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Are Manchester United in need of a striker this summer?

Despite the excellent form of Ronaldo this season, Manchester United still need options up front as they go into a new season under Erik ten Hag. The Portuguese striker is approaching the last few seasons of his career, so adding another option who is able to develop and learn from one of the best in the world, and offer Ten Hag a rotational option up top, could be a smart move.