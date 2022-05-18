Staveley and Ghodoussi want 26-year-old deal completed as soon as possible

Newcastle United’s owners reportedly want to sign Matt Targett permanently this summer after his successful loan spell.

Targett joined the Magpies from Aston Villa in January, and he’s slotted in well alongside other big-name signings like Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes.

According to the Chronicle, club chiefs Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi are now eager for the club to wrap up a permanent deal for Targett as soon as possible.

Targett has been ever-present in Eddie Howe’s side, and it certainly seems worthwhile trying to extend his stay at Newcastle.

The player himself has also spoken about his future, strongly hinting he’d like to remain at St James’ Park.

Speaking to NUFCTV, the 26-year-old said: “I think everyone knows what I want, but it’s up to the club.”

Bruno Guimaraes didn’t hide that he wants him to stay, hijacking his interview to tell the camera “he needs to stay”.