Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is reportedly keen on the potential transfer on Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn this summer.

The Scotland international has been one of Villa’s most impressive performers in the Premier League over the last couple of years, and it seems inevitable that he will earn himself a big move sooner rather than later.

According to the Telegraph, McGinn is admired by Conte and others at Spurs, while their report also notes that Manchester United were interested in him back in January.

Tottenham would do well to add this all-action player to their squad for next season, with Conte sure to be keen on strengthening this side after a slightly inconsistent season.

It does now look pretty certain that Spurs are heading for a top four finish, but it’s been very close and they’ll want to be in better shape next term after getting off to a slow start in 2021/22.

McGinn looks like he’d be a good fit for Conte’s demanding style of play, but it could be a blow for Man Utd if they remain interested in him.

The Red Devils definitely won’t be able to offer Champions League football, so may find it harder to persuade McGinn to join them over Spurs now.