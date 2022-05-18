Norwich have an incentive to help Arsenal qualify for Champions League

Norwich may have already been relegated, but they do have an incentive to beat Tottenham this weekend, subsequently helping Arsenal qualify for Champions League.

With the season drawing to a close, many clubs in the Premier League have very little to play for, which could effect the results of important games. Norwich face Tottenham this weekend, and due to them already being relegated, many believe they have no incentive to win their game, and Spurs could cruise into Champions League qualification.

However, this may not be the case, as Norwich will receive an extra £2m if they finish above Watford, according to Football.London. To do so, they will have to beat Tottenham this weekend, so the incentive may not be staying in the league or finishing in European competition places, but a financial gain instead.

The difference in league position often gets overlooked by fans, but the prize money received can differ significantly between places in the league. Especially for a club like Norwich, who will be looking for every single penny they can get due to missing out on the money that comes with being in the Premier League next season.