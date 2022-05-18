Manchester United advised to copy Liverpool transfer strategy with transfer of young forward

Manchester United have been giving some advice about how to strengthen up front in this summer transfer window, whilst dealing with the challenge of not being able to offer Champions League football.

The Red Devils have endured a difficult campaign, and must now face the reality that many of Europe’s biggest names will no longer be keen on moving to Old Trafford.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, former Man Utd midfielder Luke Chadwick basically admitted his old club need to forget about targeting players like Robert Lewandowski and Harry Kane to strengthen that number 9 role.

Instead, the ex-Red says Benfica striker Darwin Nunez could be ideal to lead the line for United, especially if he can settle as well as Luis Diaz has at Liverpool since his January move from Porto.

“United have to be in the market for a striker. With Cavani going, Ronaldo’s the only real option in the number 9 role right now, unless Rashford maybe gets a chance to play there, in what he probably feels is his preferred position,” Chadwick said.

“Lewandowski would be the dream signing, but I can’t imagine him leaving Bayern Munich to go to a club who aren’t playing Champions League football.

“I’d probably go for Darwin Nunez. There have been quite strong links with him. The Portuguese league is obviously a very different kettle of fish from the Premier League, but it is a case of maybe lowering expectations a little bit.

“We’ve talked about the likes of Kane, Haaland, Lewandowski – we know Haaland’s not going to happen and I can’t see Kane or Lewandowski happening either. They’re players who quite simply wouldn’t go to a team that’s not competing in the Champions League.

“So now’s the time for the recruitment team to find a bit of an unearthed gem, and go for maybe a similar policy to Liverpool.

“We’ve seen Luis Diaz just come to Liverpool from the Portuguese league, so if Nunez could do similarly, then it could be a brilliant bit of business.

“I can’t see a more established number 9, whether from the Premier League or another of the big five leagues, coming to play at United when they’re in this position.”