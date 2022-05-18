(Photos) – Rangers ace John Lundstram goes unpunished for high challenge that left Frankfurt star bandaged and bloody

Just four minutes into this evening’s Europa League Final against Eintracht Frankfurt, Rangers almost had themselves a nightmare start when they faced the prospect of a red card to one of their key players.

John Lundstram persisted after a heavy touch in the final third, duly connecting with Sebastian Rode via a high foot in an unfortunate moment to kick off the all-important encounter.

VAR was drafted in to review the incident, whilst Rode lay on the floor with blood seeping out of his head, leaving the Germany international to be bandaged before returning to action.

Thankfully Rode was able to continue, but Lundstram came away a lucky man as we’ve often seen a challenge like this result in a player being given his marching orders.

Pictures from BT Sport and Canal+ Sport

Was the correct decision made here?

