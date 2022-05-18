(Photos) – Rangers ace John Lundstram goes unpunished for high challenge that left Frankfurt star bandaged and bloody

Just four minutes into this evening’s Europa League Final against Eintracht Frankfurt, Rangers almost had themselves a nightmare start when they faced the prospect of a red card to one of their key players.

John Lundstram persisted after a heavy touch in the final third, duly connecting with Sebastian Rode via a high foot in an unfortunate moment to kick off the all-important encounter.

VAR was drafted in to review the incident, whilst Rode lay on the floor with blood seeping out of his head, leaving the Germany international to be bandaged before returning to action.

Thankfully Rode was able to continue, but Lundstram came away a lucky man as we’ve often seen a challenge like this result in a player being given his marching orders.

See More: Video: Sheffield United player Oli McBurnie appears to stamp on fan who invaded the pitch

A lively start from John Lundstram… ? He escapes without a card.#UELfinal pic.twitter.com/gtSKcLks2h — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 18, 2022

??? No red or yellow for John Lundstram… Lucky not to be sent off or get a card for this high boot?#EuropaLeagueFinal #RangersFC pic.twitter.com/kdXhk3f3Op — i sport (@iPaperSport) May 18, 2022

Pictures from BT Sport and Canal+ Sport

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal look set to rival Liverpool for in-demand 19-year-old forward Arsenal make transfer enquiry for Barcelona star Barcelona set valuation of defender ahead of contract expiry

Was the correct decision made here?