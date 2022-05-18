PSG favourites to sign Liverpool star if he fails to sign new deal

PSG are favourites to sign Liverpool forward Sadio Mane is he fails to sign a new deal at the club.

Mane’s current deal at Liverpool expires in June 2023, so this summer is crucial in deciding his future at the club. If the Senegalese international doesn’t sign a new contract, Liverpool may look to move him on in this upcoming transfer window to avoid him leaving on a free transfer.

According to reporter Christian Falk, PSG are now the favourites to sign Mane, due to the French club being able to offer an immense salary, as seen in the tweet below.

TRUE? If Sadio Mané will leave @LFC the big favorite for a Transfer is @PSG_inside. the strong interest and high salary at Paris are the reason why he hesitates to sign a new contract at Liverpool @FCBayern #EnglischeWoche pic.twitter.com/lW26HVWBLc — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) May 18, 2022

Could PSG tempt Mane to leave Liverpool?

Mohamed Salah is in a similar situation to Mane, with his contract also expiring next year. Liverpool may look to prioritise the new deal of Salah, who has undoubtedly been their best player over the last few seasons.

If Mane is looking for an increased salary that Liverpool are unable to offer, then PSG are one of few clubs who will be able to tempt the 30-year-old to join them. Manchester City may be able to offer a similar figure, but it could be difficult to convince Liverpool to allow Mane to join a Premier League rival.