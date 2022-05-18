Glass bottles and flares have been thrown on the streets of Seville ahead of the Europa League final between Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt.

There has been concern about Rangers fans misbehaving for this trip, and it seems riot police have now had to be called in to try to contain the madness, as per the video clips below…

Peleas, lanzamiento de objetos, destrozo del patrimonio, botellones en pleno Ayuntamiento… No quiero ser alarmista, pero 5.500 agentes tienen difícil controlar a los 150.000 aficionados que se esperan. La permisividad y falta de previsión del alcalde nos pueden salir muy caros. pic.twitter.com/3hUtOlpgGY — José Luis Sanz ?? (@jlsanzalcalde) May 18, 2022

It doesn’t look too good from these images, and one just has to hope things don’t get further out of hand in the hours leading up to tonight’s big game.