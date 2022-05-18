Video: Bottles and flares thrown as riot police try to contain thousands of Rangers fans in Seville

Glass bottles and flares have been thrown on the streets of Seville ahead of the Europa League final between Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt.

There has been concern about Rangers fans misbehaving for this trip, and it seems riot police have now had to be called in to try to contain the madness, as per the video clips below…

It doesn’t look too good from these images, and one just has to hope things don’t get further out of hand in the hours leading up to tonight’s big game.

