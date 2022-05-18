Real Madrid to officially announce major transfer after May 28th

Real Madrid are reportedly set to announce the official signing of Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger after the Champions League final.

This is according to a report from Todo Fichajes, who state that Rudiger’s move to Madrid on a free has been a long time coming.

The Germany international is surely going to be an immense signing for Real, having played a starring role in Chelsea’s recent success, particularly in last season’s Champions League victory.

Now it’s Madrid preparing for a European Cup final appearance, with the Spanish giants taking on Liverpool on Saturday May 28th.

After this big game, Los Blancos will supposedly announce Rudiger officially, according to Todo Fichajes.

Rudiger should make Real even stronger next season, with the club doing some great work in the transfer market recently.

David Alaba joined on a free last summer, Rudiger looks like being another free transfer, and then there’s Kylian Mbappe.

As revealed in Fabrizio Romano’s CaughtOffside column, the Paris Saint-Germain forward looks set for a move to the Bernabeu, with Real very confident about completing the deal.