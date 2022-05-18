Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp issues verdict on Chelsea loan exile

Chelsea loan exile Armando Broja has been praised by Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp.

Broja has spent this season on loan with Southampton, featuring regularly for the Saints, making as many as 38 appearances across all competitions.

The 20-year-old is now coming to the end of his second loan spell having spent time at Vitesse previously.

This season, Broja has netted six Premier League goals, scoring three more across cup competitions.

The Albanian has made 21 Premier League starts, and he is now seen as a top-flight calibre frontman as he continues his development, still only 20 years of age.

And that has been recognised after his performance in Southampton’s narrow defeat to Liverpool on Tuesday night.

Redknapp told Sky Sports: “He has this incredible pace and strength and if he gets the ball in the right positions he can finish really well.

“He’s a fantastic young player and I just want to see him get better and better, as he deserves every success.”

Broja will return to Stamford Bridge this summer and it unlikely to break into Thomas Tuchel’s plans at this point.

That could mean another loan spell next season, or Southampton could push for a permanent deal.

