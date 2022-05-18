Thomas Tuchel to give Chelsea duo chance to prove themselves in pre-season

Thomas Tuchel is set to give Chelsea duo Conor Gallagher and Armando Broja an opportunity to prove themselves in pre-season.

Broja and Gallagher are currently impressing out on loan at Southampton and Crystal Palace respectively. Chelsea are well known for stockpiling young players and sending them to other clubs season after season, but if Tuchel is true to his word, the pair could be in with a chance of featuring next season.

Tuchel has claimed the duo will be back at Chelsea in the summer, and the club will decide what their future holds depending on how they perform in pre-season, as seen in the tweet below.

With Chelsea’s issues up front this season, after the signing of Romelu Lukaku failed to have the impact expected, Broja could come in and battle the Belgian for a starting spot.

Gallagher could also be a long term replacement for N’Golo Kante and Jorginho, who are both now into their thirties. Gallagher and Broja have proved themselves in the Premier League, and Chelsea won’t want to make the same mistake they did with Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne.

Chelsea decided to sell Salah and De Bruyne rather than giving them first-team opportunities, and the pair have gone on to become two of the best players in world football.

