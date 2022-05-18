Frankfurt grabbed an equaliser against Rangers in the Europa League final after the Scottish side took a second-half lead.

Joe Aribo capitalised on a defensive mistake to slot home and send the Rangers fans into raptures. The travelling support descended into chaos as they celebrated their opener.

However, a cross into the box was poked home by Rafael Borre to give Frankfurt a life line in the Europa League final.

Pictures below from CBS Sports and BT Sport.

Game ? Rafael Borré breaks free in the Rangers area to slam the ball past Allan McGregor! Nothing the veteran stopper could do about that one. #UELfinal pic.twitter.com/apPKKAe0ul — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 18, 2022

Rangers fans travelled in their thousands, with or without tickets, as they flooded Seville to support their team.