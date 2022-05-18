Frankfurt grabbed an equaliser against Rangers in the Europa League final after the Scottish side took a second-half lead.
Joe Aribo capitalised on a defensive mistake to slot home and send the Rangers fans into raptures. The travelling support descended into chaos as they celebrated their opener.
However, a cross into the box was poked home by Rafael Borre to give Frankfurt a life line in the Europa League final.
Pictures below from CBS Sports and BT Sport.
Game ?
Rafael Borré breaks free in the Rangers area to slam the ball past Allan McGregor!
Nothing the veteran stopper could do about that one. #UELfinal pic.twitter.com/apPKKAe0ul
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 18, 2022
Borre RESCUES #Frankfurt with an instinctive finish! ?
Will someone find a winner before the 90 minutes are up? ????
? 2nd
? #EintrachtFrankfurt ? 1
? #Rangers ? 1#UEL | #UELfinal #SGERFC pic.twitter.com/OQGJMfvbxv
— Betfred Sports (@BetfredSports) May 18, 2022
Rangers fans travelled in their thousands, with or without tickets, as they flooded Seville to support their team.