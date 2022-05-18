Video: Frankfurt fire home equaliser against Rangers in the Europa League final

Frankfurt grabbed an equaliser against Rangers in the Europa League final after the Scottish side took a second-half lead.

Joe Aribo capitalised on a defensive mistake to slot home and send the Rangers fans into raptures. The travelling support descended into chaos as they celebrated their opener.

However, a cross into the box was poked home by Rafael Borre to give Frankfurt a life line in the Europa League final.

Pictures below from CBS Sports and BT Sport.

Rangers fans travelled in their thousands, with or without tickets, as they flooded Seville to support their team.

