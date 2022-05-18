Video: Joe Aribo rewarded for tenacity as Rangers took lead against Eintracht Frankfurt

In the 56th minute of this evening’s Europa League Final between Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers, the deadlock was broken as Joe Aribo pressed the Bundesliga side into making a costly mistake.

After the Scottish side launched a ball forward, one Frankfurt player headed the ball backwards, leaving Aribo to chase defender Tata like a man possessed, ultimately leaving the Frankfurt man to tumble to the floor and setting Aribo through on goal.

The 25-year-old showed excellent composure as he tucked the ball past Kevin Trapp with a tidy left-footed finish.

ARIBO IS IN, AND HE SCORES! ?? Rangers lead in the Europa League final and the travelling Glaswegians go wild! ? Lift-off for Gio’s men!#UELfinal pic.twitter.com/wdDdTMSAI8 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 18, 2022

Pictures from BT Sport.

Aribo has etched himself into hero status with the Ibrox faithful with tonight’s contribution.