Video: Rangers fall in Europa League Final as Aaron Ramsey misses in shootout

Giovanni van Bronckhorst will have to live with a decision that ultimately decided the fate of Rangers in the Europa League Final as late substitute Aaron Ramsey was the only player to miss as the Ibrox outfit fell at the very last hurdle.
Ramsey was called into action in the 117th minute of the tie, replacing forward Fashion Sakala, presumably to instil some experience into a heated shootout.
James Tavernier, Steven Davies and Scott Arfield ensured a perfect start to the shootout for the Scottish powerhouses with some lovely spot-kicks, but Ramsey was thwarted when he stepped as the fourth taker and saw a strike down the middle hammered away by Kevin Trapp.
Kemar Roofe provided Van Bronckhorst’s side with some hope with his conversion, but the man who netted Eintracht Frankfurt’s equaliser in regulation, Rafael Santos Borre, did not cower under pressure at all as he secured the Europa League trophy with a magnificent penalty that flew into the top left corner.
Rangers can be proud of the scalps they claimed on the way to the tournament’s final and they looked like the better side in extra-time, but Eintracht Frankfurt honed in during the shootout and came away with the trophy.