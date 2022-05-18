Video: Sheffield United player Oli McBurnie appears to stamp on fan who invaded the pitch

Sheffield United FC
Footage has emerged of Sheffield United player Oli McBurnie appearing to stamp on a fan who invaded the pitch during Sheffield United’s clash with Nottingham Forest.

Sheffield United travelled to Nottingham Forest in the Championship playoff second-leg, and following Forest’s penalty shootout victory, fans invaded the pitch.

Scottish striker McBurnie appeared to stamp on a fan who was laying on the ground, as seen in the tweet below.

Warning: video contains violent scenes.

The fan laying on the floor doesn’t appear to be the man who headbutted Billy Sharp, but either way, there is no excuse as a professional footballer to be attacking people.

