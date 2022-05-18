Video: Wild pitch invasion as Nottingham Forest make play-off final

Football is a game of emotions and on a Tuesday night in Nottingham, plenty of them were flying around the City Ground. After their Championship play-off semi-final went to penalties, Brice Samba stopped three Sheffield United penalties to help see them through to the final.

Nottingham Forest had won the first leg 2-1 and looked to be cruising into the final after Brennan Johnson opened the scoring in the nineteenth minute. However the response from Sheffield United was good and they managed to stage a second half comeback through Morgan Gibbs-White and John Fleck. There was nothing to separate the two in extra time, but Brice Samba proved to be just that in the penalty shoot-out.

Samba was the hero, his three saves meaning Forest went through 3-2 with a penalty to spare. He, like everyone else on the pitch, was mobbed by the fans immediately after.

Scenes as Forest go through to the Championship play-off final on penalties after a dramatic 120 minutes pic.twitter.com/BZ3IOggUV1 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 17, 2022

Forest go on to play Huddersfield Town in the final on Sunday, with a shot at making it to the Premier League for the first time since 1999. Having taken over the team in the relegation zone, manager Steve Cooper is surely making a case for the story of the season if they make it.