West Ham set to sell £27m midfielder after just one season at the club

West Ham is prepared to let midfielder Nikola Vlasic leave the club, despite the Croatian only joining last summer.

That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Mirror, who claims Vlasic is up for sale following the Hammers’ decision to pursue Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis.

Since being signed from CSKA Moscow last summer in a deal worth £27m, the 24-year-old has struggled to convince manager David Moyes that he is worthy of a place in his regular starting line-up.

Restricted to just six Premier League starts all season long, it is clear that the European midfielder has no place in Moyes’ long-term vision and that is likely to now see him offloaded this summer.

