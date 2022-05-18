West Ham winger Andriy Yarmolenko will leave the club at the end of the season.

The Ukraine international, who was signed from Borussia Dortmund back in 2018 first has endured an up and down four years in London.

Having featured in just 85 matches, in all competitions, the 32-year-old has directly contributed to 20 goals.

MORE: “Clear foul” for Southampton goal vs Liverpool, but ex-ref explains why VAR didn’t intervene

However, with his time in the country’s capital quickly coming to an end, the wide-attacker has explained his decision to part ways with David Moyes’ Hammers.

Speaking in a recent interview, the 32-year-old said: “I will not lie; Before the war, I was seriously thinking about returning to Dynamo.

“Now, I am in touch with the president of the club, with all the players. This is the most important team in my life. Of course, if we talk about ending my career, I would like to finish it with this team.

“I want to return to Dynamo.”