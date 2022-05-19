Juventus star Paulo Dybala has ruled out joining Tottenham Hotspur this summer as the forward edges closer to a decision on his future.

This is according to AS, who reports that Dybala has knocked the London club off his list of suitors and favours a move elsewhere. The Argentine has been linked with many clubs in the Premier League ahead of the summer transfer window and the player’s agent has already held talks with Manchester United, Newcastle and Arsenal according to transfer journalist, Ekrem Konur.

The English sides will face competition from Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid in the race for the 28-year-old’s signature but with the money in the Premier League, those sides could have an advantage.

Dybala’s contract with Juventus expires at the end of the season after almost 300 appearances for the Old Lady, the 28-year-old has scored 115 goals and contributed 48 assists during his seven years at the club and his connection to the Serie A giants was seen on Monday night – where the forward was in floods of tears after playing his final home match.

This next move could be the first time the forwards plays outside of Italy in Europe and it will be a closely watched saga this summer.