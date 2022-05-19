Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson does not want to leave the Magpies any time soon and will not be joining West Ham.

This comes after West Ham striker Michail Antonio raised the prospect of Wilson joining him at West Ham on the BBC’s Footballer’s Football Podcast, which the pair host, and in their latest episode discussed the prospect of playing up front together in the Premier League.

Antonio spoke about the prospect of the Newcastle striker leaving for West Ham sometime soon and said: “To be fair we would complement each other, but it’s whether someone is willing to take the risk.

“He’d have to come to West Ham though!”

To this Wilson responded: “Nah, I’m not leaving the Toon! The place is too much.

“Sooner or later Michail’s legs are going to go, his time will want to replace him and he’ll be scrambling around for a club. We might need a kit man or something!”, joked the 30-year-old.

Wilson joined Newcastle for £20million in September 2020 reported Sky Sports, and has yet to get going fully due to injuries disrupting his seasons.

The Tyneside club is an exciting place to be at present thanks to the new ownership and it is no surprise the 30-year-old doesn’t want to leave as he looks to lead the line for the Magpies next season and beyond.