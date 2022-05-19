Antonio Conte keen on signing £88k-a-week Arsenal flop

Antonio Conte is keen on signing former Arsenal player Henrikh Mkhitaryan on a free transfer.

Mkhitaryan looks set to leave Roma this summer, due to his contract expiring. The former Arsenal man is in high demand, and Spurs could make an attempt to bring him back to the Premier League.

According to Alfredo Pedulla in the tweet below, Tottenham are showing an interest in the Roma midfielder.

The 33-year-old is reaching the latter stages of his career, but if Tottenham are able to sign him on reasonably low wages, it could be a shrewd investment.