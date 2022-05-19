Antonio Conte to let loan star return to parent club with replacement already lined up

Tottenham Hotspur have told goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini that they will not take up their option to sign him permanently this summer.

A Spurs source has told Football Insider that Antonio Conte and the club’s coaching staff have not been convinced enough by Gollini to want to sign him permanently after the North London club took him on loan from Atalanta last summer.

According to Sky Sports, Tottenham would have had the option to buy the Italian on a permanent deal for £13million if the keeper had played a certain number of games this campaign but the 27-year-old has failed to make a single Premier League appearance this season.

Gollini has played ten games for Spurs this season across all competitions having been used the most in the Europa Conference League.

Conte is set to replace the Italian with West Brom’s Sam Johnstone, who the London club are set to sign on a free transfer this summer reports to The Mirror.

Tottenham’s number one keeper, Hugo Lloris, has shown signs of decline for some time now and isn’t the keeper he used to be. Conte seems to be happy with the World Cup winner for now as he looks to sign him an understudy in the form of Johnstone but the North London club should be on the lookout for the Frenchman’s replacement, not just backups.