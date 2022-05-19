Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano confirms Arsenal wanted big-name striker in January but now have another priority

Arsenal were interested in Benfica striker Darwin Nunez in the January transfer window, but their priority now seems to be Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus.

Writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano provides an update on Nunez’s future ahead of the summer, and names some of the clubs who’ve been suitors for the Uruguay international in recent times.

Arsenal were one of the teams who looked at him as an option in the middle of the season, but it seems they’ve now switched their focus to swooping to sign Jesus from City.

“Arsenal wanted him in January for sure,” Romano says.

Romano goes on to explain, however, that a deal now looks more complicated, adding: “Darwin would like to play the Champions League, while Arsenal are oriented on Gabriel Jesus as a priority for the striker position.”

Are Arsenal right to focus on Jesus transfer over Nunez?

This seems a slightly strange move from the Gunners, but one can perhaps see the logic behind focusing on Jesus instead.

It seems likely that Nunez’s outstanding breakthrough season could now mean there’s a long queue of clubs trying to sign him this summer.

And at the end of it all, there’s no guarantee that the 22-year-old will shine in the Premier League, whereas Jesus has already proven himself at this level.

There’s also the Mikel Arteta factor – the Spanish tactician worked with the Brazil international when he was on Pep Guardiola’s coaching staff at the Etihad Stadium.

It could be good for Arteta to work with the player again as he’ll know how to get the best out of him, and it might also prove useful in transfer negotiations, as the player may be tempted to be reunited with a coach he knows and trusts.