Arsenal make lovely gesture upon releasing their new home kit for 2022/23 season

Arsenal have just released their new home kit for the upcoming 2022/23 season and have included a special clause in each jersey sale. 

Between May 19 and August 5, with every purchase of an Arsenal home kit through them, £5 will go directly to the Arsenal Foundation to help local charities and initiatives in the North London area. This is a lovely gesture from the football club as they have found an effective way to give back to the community which shows it so much support.

The club released a heartwarming video to announce the kit, which shows several Arsenal players getting involved with local charities and taking the time to spend moments with fans.

As for the kit itself, it doesn’t stray too far away from the traditional Arsenal designs but goes back in time with a collar, that also features a lightning bolt.

According to GOAL, the new kit will be worn for the first time in the Gunners’ final game of the current campaign at home to Everton on May 22, a match in which Arsenal hope to qualify for the Champions League, but are hoping massively that their local rivals Tottenham slip up.

