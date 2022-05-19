Arsenal could reportedly be offered the chance to seal a double transfer raid on Juventus this summer.

According to Italian outlets Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport, as cited and translated by the Metro, Arsenal have an interest in Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie, while it’s also suggested Juve could see if the Gunners’ interest in a striker could lead them to do a deal for Moise Kean.

Neither of these players are currently regular starters for Juve, so it makes sense that club chiefs could be looking to offload them during a trip to London, as the report states.

Arsenal are on the cusp of another hugely disappointing season, with Mikel Arteta’s side highly likely to miss out on a place in the top four on the final day of the Premier League this weekend.

It could therefore be good business for the north London giants to make several changes to this side, with McKennie and Kean looking like promising talents who could flourish if they play more regularly.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal have a strong interest in either player, but this does seem like a good opportunity for them as it seems Juventus are ready to negotiate.