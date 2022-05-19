Arsenal could make an attempt to sign Boubacar Kamara on a free transfer from Marseille.

Kamara is set to leave Marseille this summer with his contract expiring. The French youth international has amassed 169 appearances for Marseille, despite being only 22-years-old.

According to Fichajes, Mikel Arteta could look to bring Kamara to The Emirates in the summer on a free transfer, as he looks to find a new partner for midfielder Thomas Partey.

Kamara can also play as a central defender and has developed into an excellent possession-based player in the last few years. With Partey breaking up play and doing the dirty work, Kamara can have a positive effect on Arteta’s style.

The Spanish manager likes to see his Arsenal side look after the ball, and there aren’t many better than Kamara for doing just that, especially at his age.

Being able to provide cover at centre-back is also a bonus, and with no transfer fee, it would allow Arsenal to focus on other key areas in the transfer market. With Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette leaving due to their contracts expiring, they could need at least one or two new bodies in attack.