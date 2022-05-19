Juventus are reportedly eyeing up two Arsenal stars in this summer’s transfer window.

The Italian giants could do with making changes to their squad this summer after another season of falling behind the two Milan clubs in Serie A, and it seems Gunners stars Thomas Partey and Gabriel Magalhaes are on their agenda.

Juve chief Federico Cherubini is in London for transfer talks, with a move for Gabriel high up on his agenda, while Partey is being considered as an alternative in midfield behind Manchester United’s soon-to-be free agent Paul Pogba, according to both Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport, as cited and translated by the Metro.

Arsenal will surely not want to let Gabriel or Partey leave, with the pair only arriving last season and proving useful signings for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Still, Juventus have players of interest to Arsenal as well, which could mean there’s some potential for negotiation here.

The report names Weston McKennie as a player the north Londoners admire, while Moise Kean could also be an option for them as they hunt for a new striker.

Pogba remains Juve’s priority in midfield, however, according to the report, which is unsurprising after he shone in Turin earlier in his career.

Things haven’t worked out for the Frenchman at Old Trafford, but on his day he has a higher ceiling than Partey and more to his game at both ends of the pitch.