Arsenal are set to hold talks with Bukayo Saka’s agent at the end of the season in a bid to get him to sign a new contract, Fabrizio Romano has revealed in his latest exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Saka’s current contract with Arsenal expires in 2024, so there shouldn’t necessarily be a desperate hurry to get him to commit to a new deal, but it would certainly put a lot of fans’ minds at rest.

It’s been another disappointing season at the Emirates Stadium, with recent back-to-back defeats against Tottenham and Newcastle meaning that the Gunners are almost certain to miss out on qualification for the Champions League.

Still, Romano insists Saka feels good at Arsenal and hasn’t had any talks with other clubs, with the Champions League situation not expected to change his mind.

“Arsenal have a meeting scheduled with Bukayo Saka’s agent at the end of the current season,” Romano says.

“At the moment there are no changes related to the situation for the UCL spot race: Saka is in love with Arsenal but obviously the negotiations are still at early stages. As of today, Saka is not yet negotiating with other clubs.”

Could Bukayo Saka seek transfer away from Arsenal?

For now, it doesn’t sound too worrying for Gooners, but there’s surely only so long they can hold on to a talent like Saka without winning silverware or playing in the Champions League.

The England international is one of the finest young players in Europe, and would surely be a starter for a number of other big clubs who are competing at a higher level than Mikel Arteta’s side.

Speaking to CaughtOffside earlier in the season, Arsenal legend Michael Thomas insisted he was relaxed about Saka’s future, despite suspecting that talk of interest from Liverpool could be due to Mohamed Salah’s uncertain future.

“I have seen the stories about Saka pop up recently but I see no truth in them,” Thomas said.

“The Salah contract situation is obviously where the links are coming from, but I don’t see why Saka would leave just yet.

“He is a regular starter in Arteta’s team and is playing really well. Being linked to Liverpool is a compliment to most, but I think that’s all it will be.”