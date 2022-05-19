Arsenal seem to have revealed that Gabriel Martinelli will have a new squad number next season, reflecting his growing stature in the club’s first-team.

The Brazilian youngster currently wears number 35, but see below as it’s been spotted that he’s now listed as number 11 on the club shop, where fans can now see the new home kit up for sale…

Martinelli looks likely to be a big part of Arsenal’s future, so it’s encouraging to see he’ll now have a more traditionally important squad number.

Arsenal’s new kit generally looks like a classy throwback to a more old school style, with the introduction of a white collar for the first time in years.

See below for images of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe in the new home kit, which are now appearing on Arsenal Direct…

In the last few minutes, Arsenal have also officially unveiled their new kit with this video…

The Arsenal x @adidasfootball 22/23 home kit ?? Giving a little back to north London ?? £5 from every new home shirt you buy through Arsenal Direct goes to The Arsenal Foundation ? pic.twitter.com/44FdWaF9a1 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 19, 2022

This video reveals that £5 from every shirt sold will go back into the community, which is a nice touch.