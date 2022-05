Newcastle are reportedly considering making a move for Aston Villa captain Tyrone Mings.

Eddie Howe is looking to secure a £35 deal to sign Mings, as he looks to bolster his defence for next season.

This is according to the Mirror, who also report that Steven Gerrard isn’t against selling Mings if the right offer comes in.

Howe worked with Mings during his time at Bournemouth, so understands what the England international is capable of.