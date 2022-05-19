Bundesliga club VFB Stuttgart have confirmed they have agreed a deal to sign Konstantinos Mavropanos on a permanent transfer from Arsenal.

Mavropanos has spent the last two years on loan at Stuttgart, where he has become a regular in their side. After a loan spell at Nurnberg the year before, it was clear the Greek defender didn’t have a future at the club.

Stuttgart have now confirmed that they have signed Mavropanos on a permanent deal, as seen in the tweet below. The Stuttgart defender has now signed a deal to stay at the club until 2025 after they triggered a clause in his loan move contract that allowed them to sign him on a permanent transfer.

It was always going to be difficult to break into the Arsenal first-team.

With Ben White, Rob Holding, and Gabriel already in the first-team squad, and William Saliba currently out on loan, Mavropanos was always going to find it difficult to break into the Arsenal team.

The 24-year-old is playing regular football in Germany and received his first Greece call up last year, so continuing his development in the Bundesliga is probably the right decision.

Mavropanos was never given a real chance at Arsenal, managing just eight appearances in all competitions.