Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on Andreas Christensen’s FA Cup final absence + Chelsea’s efforts to prevent transfer

Chelsea did all they could to keep Andreas Christensen and tie him down to a new contract, Fabrizio Romano has revealed in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

The Denmark international has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons recently, with mystery clouding his late decision to drop out of the FA Cup final clash against Liverpool.

Romano says there is nothing being released by Chelsea or by the player’s camp to give more insight into why Christensen missed the game, which will no doubt be frustrating for Blues fans.

Still, the Italian reporter makes it clear that Chelsea were still eager to get Christensen to sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge, though to no avail.

“The reasons for Andreas Christensen’s exclusion from the FA Cup final are described as “private and confidential”, no one intends to discuss them in the club or player’s camp,” Romano says.

“Chelsea have tried in every way to extend his contract but there was no chance…”

Andreas Christensen transfer may be for the best for Chelsea

Chelsea fans will surely be disappointed to see the 26-year-old’s career at the club ending like this, after he previously looked like such a promising talent.

Still, perhaps it’s for the best, with the player seeming to have some issues when it comes to pulling out of matches, which is not what you want when one of those matches is a game as important as the FA Cup final.

Thomas Tuchel was recently quoted by BBC Sport as saying this was not the first time Christensen had made himself unavailable to play.