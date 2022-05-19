Chelsea star tells club where he wants to play next season and it’s not good news for Tuchel

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has informed the London club that he wishes to join Barcelona for the upcoming season.

This is according to transfer journalist, Ekrem Konur, who reported last week that the 32-year-old wants the Blues to make his transfer to the Spanish giants easier.

?? Cesar Azpilicueta has informed Chelsea that he wishes to join Barcelona for the upcoming season. #ForçaBarça #CFC https://t.co/XkS4mFXIiB pic.twitter.com/OTyIxkeDbT — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) May 19, 2022

Azpilicueta is out of contract with Chelsea next summer and the club could look to cash in on the Spaniard in the upcoming window. Barcelona are still stuck for cash due to their financial problems and will not be able to afford any big fee, which is why the Chelsea captain has asked the club to not make it difficult.

The Spaniard has been at Chelsea since 2012 and has won everything possible with the London club, so it is no wonder he seeks a new challenge elsewhere. Chelsea could also do with bringing in some funds this summer as the uncertainty surrounding the ownership means that the club doesn’t really know what it can spend in the upcoming window.

Although Azpilicueta’s move to Barcelona is uncertain, one player the Catalan side are defiantly taking is Andreas Christensen. In his latest column for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano stated about the Danish defender’s future:

“His agreement with Barcelona can now be considered complete: there are signatures on a pre-agreement that will become official only when Barca have made room in their salary budget, but Christensen has given his word to the club of president Joan Laporta and will play for Barca from next year.”

Whether Barca can take the other defender remains to be seen but the Spanish side’s raid will certainly leave the Blues short in that position and it will certainly need to be addressed in the summer.