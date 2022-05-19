Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is reportedly on the verge of completing a transfer to Newcastle United.

The England international has struggled playing time at Old Trafford, with David de Gea remaining the clear first choice under recent managers Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick.

It now seems clear that Henderson needs to move on in order to play regular first-team football, and the Manchester Evening News report that it looks like Newcastle will be his destination, with the deal described in the report as being ‘99% done’.

The report suggests that new manager Erik ten Hag will continue with De Gea as Man Utd’s number one, allowing Henderson to move on in what could be a superb signing for Newcastle.

The Magpies could do with an upgrade on Martin Dubravka, and Henderson has previously shown great promise whilst on loan at Sheffield United.

The 25-year-old is not quite good enough to get ahead of a big name like De Gea at the moment, however, so it seems like a good decision for him to try his luck at St James’ Park.

Dean Henderson’s Newcastle transfer looks risky for United

This seems risky for United, however, who could be strengthening a genuine rival for the top four with this move.

Henderson has the potential to be a top Premier League ‘keeper, and he’ll surely be one of many big-name signings at NUFC this summer.

It could well be that, with United still in a transitional period, this will end up being part of the process that helps Eddie Howe’s side finish above the Red Devils in the near future.