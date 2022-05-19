Arsenal are now odds-on to seal the transfer of Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus.

The Brazil international has been strongly linked with the Gunners in recent times, and now the bookies have Mikel Arteta’s side as 1/2 favourites to win the race for his signature this summer.

Jesus hasn’t always been a regular for Man City, but he would surely become a focal point in Arteta’s line up after the loss of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January, while both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are poised to become free agents.

City’s signing of Erling Haaland surely means Jesus will have to move on for more playing time, and the bookies now widely expect him to end up at the Emirates Stadium.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “It’s clear Arsenal are in desperate need of a goalscorer this summer, and the Gunners are luckily in pole position for a Gabriel Jesus/Mikel Arteta reunion as things stand.”

AFC fans will surely hope Jesus’ arrival can be wrapped up quickly, or else it’s going to be a long summer.