‘He will go in summer’ – Journalist confirms Newcastle striker is on verge of exit

Journalist Keith Downie has confirmed Dwight Gayle will leave Newcastle United this summer.

Gayle has struggled to break into the Newcastle first-team in recent years, and he looks set to leave the club at the end of the season.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Downie said: “Dwight Gayle will go in the summer, and then if [Howe] wants three strikers, you’d have Callum Wilson, Chris Wood, and then another coming in and then maybe even a fourth who can play off one of the wings, but I think he’d be an option, a good option to have off the bench.”

Gayle has proven he’s an excellent goalscorer at Championship level, but he has never quite shown his ability in the Premier League.

The 32-year-old scored 23 goals in 32 games for Newcastle during their Championship promotion season, so any club in the second tier should be taking a look at him.