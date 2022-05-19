Image: Sebastian Rode reveals huge head cut after Lundstram challenge in Europa League final

Eintracht Frankfurt were victorious in the Europa League final last night beating Rangers 5-4 on penalties after drawing 1-1 over 120 minutes.

The victory was the Bundesliga side’s first in a European final for 42 years and it sparked incredible scenes upon the conclusion of what was a hard-fought match and memorable night for both sets of supporters.

How hard-fought it was, can be seen on the head of Frankfurt captain Sebastian Rode, who was kicked in the head by Ranger’s John Lundstram in the first half and earned himself a nasty gash on his forehead.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside last night, former Premier League referee Mark Halsey stated: “I think John Lundstram can count himself lucky. On another day, another referee may have seen that differently, interpreted that differently, and sent Lundstram off for his challenge on Rode.”

Lundstram was saved by the fact that Rode dipped his head into the challenge but the Rangers man could have had no complaints if the referee pulled out a red card as the incident was subjective. Rode was luckily able to continue but has revealed a huge cut on his head since.

The medal and photos were probably enough for Rode to remember this historic night but the German will now have a scar on his forehead that will follow him forever, which will never let him forget that night in Seville.