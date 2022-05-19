Club chief jets into London with Chelsea transfer talks on the agenda

Juventus sporting director Federico Chuberini is reportedly in London for transfer talks over a possible deal for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho.

The Italy international has been a key player at Stamford Bridge, but he could now return to Serie A after being targeted by Juve, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Jorginho could be an important signing to help Juventus get back to their best after a difficult few years, with his quality and experience in midfield likely to be important to help the club become a force again.

Chelsea may also be about to make changes in midfield this summer, so it could be that they’ll be open to letting Jorginho go.

Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has been linked with Chelsea by RMC Sport and others, while another departure can’t be ruled out as the Daily Mirror have linked N’Golo Kante with Manchester United.

After such a disappointing season at Chelsea, it could make sense for Thomas Tuchel to oversee a major overhaul of the squad.

Despite this current crop of players being billed as title favourites at the start of the season, they’ve not really challenged and are now a long way behind the top two in third place.