Jurgen Klopp gives potential transfer hint with decision during Southampton win

Jurgen Klopp said that he “hates himself” for not playing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain during the Reds’ 2-1 win over Southampton on Tuesday night, which could have been an action that hints at a move.

Klopp made nine changes for the trip to Saint Mary’s and used all his subs but still, the 28-year-old couldn’t find a way onto the pitch. Speaking in his post-match press conference the German commented on the decision to not play the midfielder by saying, via the Liverpool Echo: “I didn’t bring on Ox tonight, it’s unbelievable,” Klopp stated.

“I hate myself for it because he’s such a good player.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain doesn’t have the best history with injuries, despite having none this campaign, but that could have been on Klopp’s mind when making that decision as a move could be on the cards for the Englishman this summer.

The midfielder has played 29 times for Liverpool this campaign, 12 of which, were substitute appearances. The 28-year-old has three goals and three assists so far this campaign but is nowhere near the starting eleven at present.

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s contract expires with the Reds next summer and with that in mind, the Merseyside club could look to cash in during the upcoming window.

The former Arsenal man hasn’t been linked to anyone in particular but there will surely be a number of clubs lining up for his signature once it becomes widely known that the midfielder will leave Anfield this summer.