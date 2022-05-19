Leicester City are eyeing Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar, who was previously an Arsenal transfer target, as a replacement for Youri Tielemans.

Tielemans looks set to leave the club this summer after a disappointing season. Brendan Rodgers is looking to overhaul his current squad after they drastically underachieved compared to previous years.

According to Ekrem Konur in the tweet below, Leicester will target Aouar as a replacement for Tielemans.

? Leicester City want to transfer Houssem Aouar from Lyon to replace Youri Tielemans. ? #OL ? #LCFC pic.twitter.com/B3T4ExpcjM — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) May 18, 2022

Aouar can play in a host of positions, so his versatility could be an attraction for Rodgers. Although predominantly an attacking midfielder, the Frenchman has been utilised in a deeper role, as well as out wide.

His profile is similar to James Maddison, in the way that he prefers to get into more advanced positions, but can play as a number eight, or even an inverted winger on the left-hand side.

In terms of directly replacing Tielemans, it seems unlikely due to their difference in positions. Tielemans has often played as the deepest midfielder, especially in the absence of Wilfred Ndidi.

Arsenal did attempt to sign Aouar last summer, according to Calcio Mercato, but eventually opted to sign Martin Odegaard on a permanent transfer. The Gunners seemed to have slowed down their interest in the Lyon midfielder, so Leicester could be leading the race.