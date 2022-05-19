Arsenal & Chelsea in the running for ambitious transfer as star makes “huge daily efforts” to leave current club

Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly both in the running for the transfer of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski this summer.

The Poland international is pushing hard to get his current club to let him go at the end of this season, and it seems Barcelona are not the only option for him in the upcoming transfer window, with Arsenal and Chelsea mentioned by reporter Guillem Balague.

See below for details as Balague makes it clear Lewandowski is trying hard every day to talk Bayern into selling him, though it remains to be seen if the 33-year-old will be successful in getting away from the Allianz Arena with one year still to run on his contract…

Lewandowski is a world class centre-forward and would be a dream signing for Arsenal right now, with the club in need of a real lift after recent results mean they’re likely to miss out on the Champions League.

Chelsea would also do well to land the former Borussia Dortmund front-man, with last summer’s big signing of Romelu Lukaku not working out at all.

With a stunning record of 344 goals in 375 games for Bayern, it would be great to see Lewandowski in the Premier League before his career is done.

