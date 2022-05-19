Robert Lewandowski has reportedly been offered to the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham this summer.

The Poland international is approaching the final year of his contract at Bayern Munich and Fabrizio Romano recently wrote about his talks with Barcelona in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Lewandowski seemingly won’t be heading to the Premier League, with 90min explaining that, despite being offered the 33-year-old, Man Utd, Chelsea and Spurs have not taken their interest any further.

This is surprising, as Lewandowski remains one of the very finest players in the world, scoring a remarkable 50 goals in all competitions this season.

This follows on from Lewandowski scoring 103 goals in the previous two seasons, with one of those campaigns coming as part of Bayern’s treble win in 2019/20.

Despite turning 34 in August, Lewandowski could surely still have plenty to offer the biggest clubs in England, especially as they have various issues up front.

Chelsea need to think about replacing the out-of-form Romelu Lukaku, with the Blues failing to maintain a serious title challenge due to the Belgian’s surprisingly poor return of just eight goals in 25 league games.

United, meanwhile, need a long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who will turn 38 next year, while Edinson Cavani is out of contract this summer and hasn’t contributed that much in the way of goals this term anyway.

Tottenham have Harry Kane continuing to shine up front, whilst Son Heung-min has also been one of the players of the season, so there’s perhaps less need for Lewandowski, though it would certainly be a major statement by the north Londoners if they could add him to that attack.