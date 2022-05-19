Barcelona have two signings wrapped up but must offload players before completing €40m deal

Barcelona reportedly have two signings wrapped up for the 2022/23 season, but wrapping up a deal for Robert Lewandowski could be complicated.

The Bayern Munich striker is Barca’s next top target, and it seems they’ll have to offload players in order to comply with Financial Fair Play, according to Todo Fichajes.

Lewandowski won’t come cheap, with Todo Fichajes suggesting his asking price will be around €40million, though two free transfers are already in place, with Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen set to join.

If Barcelona can add the clinical Poland international as well, that would be some transfer window by the Catalan giants as they look to re-establish themselves as a force again after a difficult few years.

While no one can ever truly replace Lionel Messi, the signing of Lewandowski up front would give them much more of a goal threat than they’ve had this season, with the 33-year-old scoring a remarkable 50 goals in 46 games in all competitions this season.

It remains to be seen precisely who will be shown the door by Xavi and co. before the club try to put together the finances required to land Lewandowski.