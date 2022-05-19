Former Liverpool star singles out “electric” signing who can be key to success

Former Liverpool FC midfielder Michael Thomas has singled out Luis Diaz as an “electric” player who has been a key performer for the club this season.

The Reds are still chasing a quadruple, with the Premier League title race going down to the final day of the season and the Champions League final coming up later this month.

Thomas thinks Liverpool could still bag two more trophies in the coming weeks, though admittedly with the help of a “favour” from Aston Villa, who take on Manchester City on the final day of the season.

Still, the ex-Red feels Diaz’s fast adaptation to life at Anfield could end up being key for Jurgen Klopp’s side in their upcoming big games.

“Liverpool are having a great season and it can get that much better in the coming weeks,” Thomas told CaughtOffside. “Two trophies left to play for and with the league they’re in very much the mix going into the final day. It was a big win against Southampton to push it to the final day.

“They will be hoping on a favour from Villa and they need to put in a performance of their own to stand any chance of completing the domestic set. Hopefully the players remain fit and can bring home both trophies with a little luck.

“Luis Diaz has come in and been electric. He’s settled straight in with his team mates and you can already see the cohesion on the football pitch.

“I think with good players, a settled atmosphere around the club, and a manager that believes in you it will always make it easier to adjust and he has done just that.

“He’s done it in big games, and with Mohamed Salah not quite firing at the moment, I think he will be the key man for Liverpool who could get them over the line.”