Liverpool unveil celebration plans no matter how the season concludes

May 29th will be the day Liverpool Football Club will hold a victory parade, regardless of how the team fairs in the Premier League and Champions League final.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have already secured the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup this season, having beaten Chelsea on penalties in both finals, but now have the two big ones left to play for over the coming week and a bit.

Liverpool are just one point behind Premier League leaders Manchester City and will face Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Paris on May 28th. Should the Reds win both, they will become the first English side in history to win a quadruple but even if they fail to cross the line in both, it has been a season worth celebrating all around.

The parade will also include Liverpool FC Women, who clinched the FA Women’s Championship trophy and will now play in the top division of English women’s football next season.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the parade will go ahead at 4pm on Sunday May 29, the day after Liverpool take on Real Madrid in the Champions League Final in Paris. This is the only time all players are available due to the majority of them travelling on international duty to represent their respective countries immediately after this date.

The route for the parade would start at Allerton Maze towards the Fiveways roundabout & Rocket flyover, then head towards Queens Drive and onto Mill Bank, West Derby Rd, Islington, Leeds Street and finally, the Strand Ending at Blundell St.