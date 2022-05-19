Man City unveil stunning new home kit for 2022/23 season with tribute to club legend

Manchester City have just unveiled their new home kit for the upcoming 2022/23 season and it takes on a retro look that looks stunning.

The kit is inspired by Man City legend Colin Bell, who sadly passed away last year, and it is another way for City to say thank you to one of its greatest ever players. The former midfielder played for the Manchester club for 13 seasons, making 498 appearances and scoring 153 goals for the Citizens.

The Englishman led Man City to their first league title in 31 years back in 1967 and it is a feat Man City will hope to achieve this season and next.

The jersey itself is a classic looking kit with the club’s crest placed in the middle. Puma added a maroon trim to the collar and sleeves which was a feature on previous City kits but hasn’t been seen in a while.

Finally, there is a crown placed inside the neckline as a tribute to Bell, which culminates in an all-around beautiful shirt which will be seen on the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Erling Haaland next season.