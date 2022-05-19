Manchester United star not in Erik ten Hag’s plans, loan possible but only one condition

Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka is reportedly not in Erik ten Hag’s plans for next season, with a departure from Old Trafford seemingly on the cards.

According to Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth, the new Man Utd manager doesn’t want to keep Wan-Bissaka, and a loan deal will only be allowed if it comes with a serious obligation to be made permanent.

See below for details, with Wan-Bissaka’s days at United looking numbered after a difficult spell since signing from Crystal Palace back in 2019…

Fabrizio Romano recently revealed on CaughtOffside that Wan-Bissaka’s name came up in Ten Hag’s meeting with United recruitment staff, along with Eric Bailly and Marcus Rashford.

In terms of possible replacements, United could do with a more attack-minded option in that position, and 90min have linked them with Barcelona full-back Sergino Dest, who has shown great potential, even if he’s struggled at the Nou Camp.

Wan-Bissaka has just never quite looked the right fit for a big club, with his attacking play nowhere near the standard of players like Trent Alexander-Arnold or Reece James, who have shone for United’s rivals.

