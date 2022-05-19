Manchester City agreed to match Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba’s wage demands, but the Frenchman rejected the move.

Pogba is set to leave Manchester United this summer due to his contract expiring, and Pep Guardiola was willing to offer him a a chance to stay in the Premier League.

According to The Times, Pogba rejected the deal as he didn’t want to deal with any backlash coming from the fans at Old Trafford. The report also states that Manchester City were willing to pay Pogba the wages he was demanding and would guarantee him first-team opportunities.

Pogba is a player who possesses an unbelievable amount of talent, but his work rate and commitment have been questioned from time to time. However, when a manager like Guardiola is willing to take a chance on you, it proves how effective he can be as a footballer.

Manchester City play a high tempo, heavy pressing system, which may not suit the version of Pogba we recently saw at Manchester United. Guardiola, however, must have felt he could coach Pogba into playing this way, but it seems he has missed out on the chance to work with the France international.