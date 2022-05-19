Manchester United and Tottenham set to battle it out for Inter Milan star

Manchester United and Tottenham are set to battle it out for Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni.

Bastoni joined Inter in 2017 from Atalanta, and a series of loans helped him develop into a regular at Inter Milan. The 23-year-old is now a key figure in the Italian side, and is yet to fully reach his potential.

His performances have attracted the interest of clubs around Europe, and Manchester United and Tottenham are set to battle it out to sign Bastoni, as both clubs attempt to bolster their defence, according to FC Inter 1908.

Manchester United and Tottenham could need defensive reinforcements.

Manchester United may be looking to improve their defence after an underwhelming season, to say the least. Failing to qualify for the Champions League and unrest in the camp, reinforcements are needed at the club.

Tottenham also, have had their struggles, until the arrival of Antonio Conte. However, the likes of Eric Dier and Ben Davies, although playing well, could be upgraded if they want to battle Liverpool and Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

Bastoni has shown he’s capable of playing in a back three, so the interest from Tottenham makes a lot of sense.